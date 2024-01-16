Coco Austin Shares Rare Photo of All 3 of Ice-T’s Kids in Sweet Family Moment

Coco Austin and Ice-T had a lovely night out to dinner with their whole family on Saturday, January 13. The model and actress, 44, shared an adorable photo of herself and Ice, 65, with their daughter and the rapper’s son and daughter from previous relationships. The whole family looked like they had a blast during their night out to dinner.

In the photo, Coco and Ice’s daughter Chanel Nicole, 8, sat between the two of them. Coco rocked a green sweater, while her daughter sported a red long-sleeve shirt. Ice and his two other kids all sported black sweaters. His son Tracy, 32, also rocked a classic New York Yankees cap, while his daughter Letesha, 47, accesorized with a gold necklace. Coco, Ice, Tracy, and Letesha all held up tropical-looking cocktails, while Chanel simply held one of the umbrella garnishes. In the caption, Coco wrote, “The ‘Ice Family” with an ice cube emoji.

Ice and Coco have been married since 2002. The pair welcomed their baby girl in November 2015. The “Colors” rapper had his first daughter Letesha when he was still in high school with his then-girlfriend Adrienne in March 1976. He had his son with his ex Darlene Ortiz in November 1991.

Over the years, Ice has spoken about fatherhood, and how he still tries to instill a love of rap music in his children in an August 2023 interview. “The only thing is our generation, the early generations, we refused to let our kids be cooler than us. We’re like, ‘You think you understand hip-hop, but you’re not from that golden era,” he told People. “The key to having kids is having parental guidance — not necessarily parental control, but guidance to help them understand what it is.”

While it’s rare for Coco to post a family with all of Ice’s kids, she does often post adorable photos of her daughter on social media. Chanel does seem to be following in her mama’s stylish, modeling footsteps. She adorably made her runway debut when she walked in the Rookie USA show at New York Fashion Week in September 2023.