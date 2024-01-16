 Coco Austin Shares Rare Photo of Ice-T With All 3 of His Kids – Hollywood Life

Coco Austin Shares Rare Photo of All 3 of Ice-T’s Kids in Sweet Family Moment

The 'Ice Loves Coco' star shared an adorable photo of the rapper with his whole family while out to dinner with drinks in their hands.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 16, 2024 10:55AM EST
coco austin, ice-t
View gallery
Tracy Marrow Jr, Nicole Coco Austin and Ice T 'An Evening with Dick Wolf' event, Arrivals, PaleyFest 2016, Los Angeles, America - 19 Mar 2016
Body Count - Chanel Nicole Marrow, Ice-T Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Day 3, Danville, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Tracy "Lil Ice" Marrow Jr. of Body Count performs at the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival at San Manuel Amphitheater on in San Bernardino, California 2014 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, San Bernardino, USA
Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Coco Austin and Ice-T had a lovely night out to dinner with their whole family on Saturday, January 13. The model and actress, 44, shared an adorable photo of herself and Ice, 65, with their daughter and the rapper’s son and daughter from previous relationships. The whole family looked like they had a blast during their night out to dinner.

In the photo, Coco and Ice’s daughter Chanel Nicole, 8, sat between the two of them. Coco rocked a green sweater, while her daughter sported a red long-sleeve shirt. Ice and his two other kids all sported black sweaters. His son Tracy, 32, also rocked a classic New York Yankees cap, while his daughter Letesha, 47, accesorized with a gold necklace. Coco, Ice, Tracy, and Letesha all held up tropical-looking cocktails, while Chanel simply held one of the umbrella garnishes. In the caption, Coco wrote, “The ‘Ice Family” with an ice cube emoji.

Ice and Coco have been married since 2002. The pair welcomed their baby girl in November 2015. The “Colors” rapper had his first daughter Letesha when he was still in high school with his then-girlfriend Adrienne in March 1976. He had his son with his ex Darlene Ortiz in November 1991.

Over the years, Ice has spoken about fatherhood, and how he still tries to instill a love of rap music in his children in an August 2023 interview. “The only thing is our generation, the early generations, we refused to let our kids be cooler than us. We’re like, ‘You think you understand hip-hop, but you’re not from that golden era,” he told People“The key to having kids is having parental guidance — not necessarily parental control, but guidance to help them understand what it is.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

While it’s rare for Coco to post a family with all of Ice’s kids, she does often post adorable photos of her daughter on social media. Chanel does seem to be following in her mama’s stylish, modeling footsteps. She adorably made her runway debut when she walked in the Rookie USA show at New York Fashion Week in September 2023.

ad