Coco Austin and Ice-T Give Daughter Chanel Lavish Hello Kitty Themed 8th Birthday Party With 5-Tier Cake

Coco Austin, 44, and Ice-T, 65, predictably pulled out all the stops for their daughter’s 8th birthday party! The famous couple celebrated Chanel ‘s big day in style, with a Hello Kitty-themed bash that included a lavish, 5-tier birthday cake reading “Hello Chanel” in gold, piles of pastel balloons, and a giant lit-up “8” to mark the milestone. Detailed, pastel Hello-Kitty themed treats were handed out as party favors, and guests lined up to have 360-degree video clips taken to share on social media. Coco and her little mini-me both rocked pink shirts for the party, and Chanel’s featured a sweet print of Hello Kitty — of course! Other details included a Hello Kitty themed floor design, pink doors, and a giant metallic pink bow balloon hovering above a sweet sign reading “Hello Chanel.”

Though the family clearly had a great time at the festivities, Coco took to Instagram on Chanel’s birthday to admit that she’s also a bit “happy/sad” that her little girl turned 8 on November 28. “Im happy/sad today… Chanel turned 8!!” Coco captioned the post, alongside a carousel of portraits of Chanel in a pretty peach dress. “Do I cry or smile? I dont know.. I remember her moving around in my belly like it was yesterday.. Im so proud of what a beautiful sweet loving girl she’s become..Happy Birthday to @babychanelnicole. I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much!! Its amazing how much love you can have for a little human being.”

Coco has 3 million followers on the platform, and many rushed to the comments thread to gush over the milestone. “Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Happy Birthday sweet girl! Can’t believe she’s 8!!!!” A third noted, “They grow up so fast. Cherish every moment you share with her.”

Coco and Ice-T welcomed Chanel in 2015. Ice-T shares two other children both now adults, with previous partners.