Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Chanel, 7, Makes Stylish Runway Debut During New York Fashion Week: Photos

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Coco Austin and Ice-T‘s daughter is officially a runway model! 7-year-old Chanel was seen walking the runway at New York Fashion Week for Rookie USA on Thursday, Sept. 8. The power couples’ mini-me looked confident and happy as she rocked a slate gray print sweatsuit, paired with canvas high top sneakers and tiny earrings. She held hands with another young model, who wore a similar floral print design in pink. She made a quick change for the show, also wearing an adorable black, short-sleeved jumpsuit with a capri cuff. In both looks, little Chanel raised her hand above her head with all kinds of attitude. In one exceptionally sassy pose, she blew a kiss to the audience.

It’s no secret that controversial mom Coco is driving Chanel’s growing success. In a February 2023 interview, she admitted she’d put her own career on hold to manage her daughter’s. “I like it, more than managing myself,” she told ET at the time. “Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long, because I love doing her more than me. You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her.”

And despite any potential privilege gained by Chanel’s “nepo baby” status, Coco insists she wants her fashionable daughter to do it the traditional way. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you know someone in Hollywood. You know a friend. You should …’ That’s the easy route,” she explained.

“I really wanted to go by the book. I wanted her to audition. So, I don’t know if you know this, or people out there, that you have to audition to [sign with an] agency. So, they have to be accepted. So, she auditioned for a prestigious agency, called Zuri, and she got in and, yeah, we just started. We’ve been auditioning for Sesame Street and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through.”