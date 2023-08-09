Coco Austin & Daughter Chanel, 7, Rock Matching Shirts For Mother-Daughter Outing To Malibu Barbie Café: Photos

Coco Austin, 44, and her 7-year-old daughter Chanel love nothing more than rocking matching pink outfits! And in new pics, the famously fun mother-daughter duo appeared to be having a blast during an outing to the Malibu Barbie Cafe in New York. In the August 8 photo collection via Instagram, Ice-T’s bombshell wife rocked a tied-up pink Barbie tee shirt and a pair of hot pink tie-dyed leggings for the outing. She finished the look with platinum blonde curls and a pair of hot pink open-toed heels. Chanel matched her mama’s vibe in hot pink leggings and a matching Barbie tee with white Nike sneakers. Both appeared to be wearing matching pink watches.

In one photo, Coco and Chanel raised their arms and popped their hips out for an adorable doll-like pose, and in another, they lounged on brightly painted pink and orange beach chairs. In a third, they attempted to ride the wave in an IG-worthy photo op. The mother-daughter team met up with Coco’s cousin for the fun day out at the destination cafe.

“Been obsessed with Barbie lately and finally got to visit @barbiecafeofficial with my cousin @statt.hagan,” the TV personality captioned the pics. “We had a blast, as you can see. Good food and drinks. I love adventure and now I got my mini to experience things with me! Life is so colorful and beautiful in the barbieworld! THIS IS SO MY THING!”

Coco’s 3 million fans on the platform love a good matchy-matchy mother-daughter pic, and many of them took to the comments thread to react. “You’re the perfect Barbie model!” observed a fan, while a second wrote, “ADORABLE pictures ❣️ Especially the surf board one.” A third follower remarked, “Love the outfits and how you and Chanel have quality time! She’s always enjoying herself,” alongside a clapping emoji.

It’s no secret that Chanel is Coco and Ice-T’s everything. In a 6th birthday tribute, Coco took to Instagram again to gush about her sweet little mini-me. “I’m so proud of how sweet, loving and kind girl she’s become,” Coco wrote in the Nov 2021 post. “I couldn’t ask for a better daughter. My bestie forever!”