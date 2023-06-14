Coco Austin, 44, & Daughter Chanel, 7, Match In Pink Bikinis During Florida Break: Photo

Coco Austin, 44, and her 7-year-old daughter Chanel are the queens of wearing matching swimsuits. The adorable mother-daughter duo shined bright in a new snapshot from Wednesday, June 14 that showed them rocking the same pose on the steps of a pool in matching pink bikinis by Sugar Dollz. The cute bikinis featured a ruffled aspect around the chest and straps, and Coco and her mini-me beamed with confidence in them. The new Instagram picture of the media personality and actress and her daughter was taken at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Guitar Hotel.

Coco kicked off her vacation on Tuesday by sharing a pic of herself holding Chanel on her shoulders in front of a “Love Out Loud” sign at the Hollywood, Fla. resort. Coco shares her only child with Ice-T, her husband since 2002. Coco described the trip as a family vacation, so it’s likely he is there as well. Perhaps he has not been posted on Coco’s feed because he’s too busy taking pictures of his two special girls!

Coco and Chanel looked gorgeous in a matching bikini shot from a May 2022 trip to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They looked adorable in the animal print swimsuits and twinned with braided hair as well. Just before that, they rocked matching pink and zebra print swimsuits during their visit to the Baha Bay Water Park at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. How iconic!

Chanel and her daughter are clearly tight. So tight, that Chanel still sleeps in bed with her parents. Ice-T, 65, made the revelation during his appearance on iHeartMedia’s Black Effect Podcast Network show, That Moment with Daymond John, in May. “I’m in a cruise pattern,” he said of his parenting. “I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital, and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us.”

Chanel finished her last day of first grade on June 7, which Coco celebrated with photos of Chanel holding a chalkboard that listed some of her favorite things. “I’ve been telling @babychanelnicole im so proud of her but thinking about it and damn, im proud of myself too! LOL,” Coco captioned the beautiful post. “Actually all us parents that get up every morning to get your kids up, dress them,feed them, make their lunch, brush their teeth, do their hair,drive them to school all while you’re in zombie mode need a pat on their back! We rock!”