Coco Austin & Daughter Chanel, 6, Twin In Animal Print Bathing Suits: Photo

Coco Austin, 43, and her daughter Chanel, 6, are partners in twinning! The mother-daughter duo rocked matching cutout leopard print bathing suits while on a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The model and actress shared the cute snapshot on Instagram on May 31 while aboard a sizeable yacht. “Quick Florida stop..” she wrote with palm tree, cruise ship, and water emojis. Coco and Chanel held hands while posing in their matching swimsuits and even both rocked piggy tails tied into braids. They accessorized with dark sunglasses. The only notable difference was the fact that Coco dyed her hair bright pink, while her young daughter looked confident in her natural brunette hair.

The photo comes after Coco shared numerous snapshots of a family trip to the Bahamas with her daughter and husband of two decades, Ice-T, 64. That trip had no shortage of twinning photos of the dynamic mother-daughter duo, as on May 26, Coco shared another matching swimsuit photo with Chanel. Their bikinis were made out of a two-toned pink and zebra print material with blue lining. They posed in shallow water on a children’s water play structure at the Baha Bay Water Park at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. Coco mentioned their affinity for matching, writing in the caption, “People ask if we’ll ever get sick of matching… the answer is no!! We both love it too much been doing since Chanel was born.”

Unfortunately, the seemingly innocent photos got quite a bit of backlash from Instagram users, as many chastised Coco for wearing a tiny thong bikini at a family spot. “I just wonder why a thong bathing suit was the way to go at the kids water area?” one person questioned. “I wish she would stop posting pictures of her daughter in stuff like this…” a second viewer wrote. “This is not it how embarrassing for her daughter,” a third slammed. However, several others complimented their matching suits and cheered the duo on. “I love the relationship it’s goals don’t let the haters ever slow y’all down,” one supporter commented. “Congrats and enjoy every moment, they grow so fast!” a second user exclaimed.

Coco certainly proved that she will never get tired of the matching swimsuit trend with her daughter. On May 20, the adorable duo posed at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas wearing black and white polka dot bikinis with a tropical print on them. Chanel looked like she was in pure bliss as she threw her hands in the air and posed with her mom. The day before, they donned white and black striped swimsuits cover in pink flowers. The trip seemed to last several weeks, as Coco shared two other matching swimsuit pictures with her mini-me, and that’s not mentioning the many matching outfits they had for when they weren’t having fun in the sun!

Coco and Ice-T riled up some fans on the trip when Coco shared a carousel of photos from a day out shopping, which showed their 6-year-old in a stroller. They received a steady stream of backlash, but the couple fought back and told people to worry about more important things. “This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH,” Coco tweeted on May 24. She was referring to the May 24 massacre of 19 children and two teachers that occurred in Uvalde, Tex. Her husband shared a similar sentiment, tweeting, “MFs ain’t got s–t else to talk about. F em all. Smh. Lol.”