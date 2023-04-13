Coco Austin Rocks Plunging Lingerie Top & Sexy Thong After TikTok Dance With Daughter Chanel

Coco Austin is known for her sexy photos, and didn’t disappoint her Instagram followers with her latest post. The 44-year-old returned to the ‘gram in a plunging purple printed henley top and a purple g-string as she posed on the floor on Thursday, April 13, also showing off her purple mule heels. She kept her blonde hair in a curled ponytail with a pink scrunchie as she rested her arm on her knee while giving the camera a smoldering look. A wall of Christian Louboutin shoes could be seen behind her, seemingly in her home closet.

The latest post comes after controversial and inappropriate video with her 7 year old Chanel. In the video, the mom of one — who is known for her “assets” — twerked for the camera as her daughter slapped her butt while a song by Mia Mugavero played in the background. “Chanel always makes me do all these weird dances,” she captioned the clip last week. “I just go with the flow though. I stole this from her phone to show you…lol,” she also said.

The 13 second clip caused quite a stir for being “inappropriate” by her followers — which Coco addressed in the caption on her latest post. While she didn’t apologize for the video, which some took issue with, she did explain she enjoys keeping her “social media fun.”

“On my IG, Facebook and Twitter pages I post all kinds of stuff that I enjoy while keeping it fun and funny,” she wrote, then pushing to her OnlyFans account where fans can find her sexier content. “On my OF page I keep it sexy. Be sure to follow me!” she added with a fire emoji, also adding, “#thongthursday.”

Fans flooded her latest post with plenty of love. “Coco, you look amazing!” one wrote. “We All Love Us some Coco,” another added. “You look so good in your outfit,” a third chimed in.