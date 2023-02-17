Ice-T Joined By Wife Coco & Daughter Chanel, 7, As He’s Honored With Star On Walk Of Fame: Photos

Rapper Ice-T has received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his family was there to support him during the ceremony held on Friday, Feb. 17. The 64-year-old rapper and actor was photographed posing with his star next to his gorgeous wife Coco Austin, 43, and their precious 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, who both looked beautiful in dresses. Ice-T said his younger self would never believe that he earned a star on the famous street in Hollywood.

“I would have told you that was impossible,” he told Variety on Feb. 16. “When I started making records, I didn’t come into the music business thinking I would be a star,” he explained. “I was just seeing if I could get a fan base. I didn’t want to be the best rapper. I just wanted to be mentioned among the greats: LL Cool J, Run-DMC. Getting any ‘star’ was way out of reach.”

He also commented on why he began acting while he was at the peak of his rapping career. “I was taking advantage of an opportunity that was presented to me. I never wanted to act. I was ready to turn it down because they wanted me to play a cop, at the same time I’m putting out an album called ‘OG.’ Are you kidding me? Play a cop?” he recalled. “But my friends were like ‘Motherf*****, if you turn this down, you’re a real-life sucker.’ So, I did it. I didn’t know I was going to be successful at it.” His hard work and hustle have certainly paid off!

Ice-T let his personality shine during his Walk of Fame acceptance speech and thanked his haters for helping him be so successful. “I wanna thank the motherf****** haters because you really make me get up in the morning and be the best that I can be,” he said. “All the people who wanted to end my career, now I’m on the Walk of Fame!” He later added, “If it wasn’t for the haters, I definitely wouldn’t have pulled this off … I’m gonna give you so much more to hate in the future, trust me.”

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor wore an all-black ensemble that included a textured bomber jacket, a fedora, and shades to his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Coco demanded attention in a skintight animal print mini dress she paired with matching animal print heels. Their daughter looked adorable in a navy blue dress with red and green accents that she paired with a knit navy cardigan.