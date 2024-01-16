Amanda Seyfried’s Kids: All About the ‘Mean Girls’ Alum’s Daughter & Son

Amanda Seyfried is an accomplished award-winning actress, but the prizes she cherishes the most in life are her two children. The Mean Girls star, 38, has one son and one daughter with her husband, Thomas Sadoski. Amanda memorably gave her kids a shout-out when she won an Emmy Award for her role in The Dropout in 2022. For the 2023 Emmys, Amanda watched the show at home in a dress that her daughter made. “Celebrating the Emmys with a homemade creation by a six year old,” Amanda wrote alongside the photo of her wearing the outfit.

Since welcoming her first child in 2017, Amanda has been open about how she loves motherhood, despite her busy schedule as a working actress. “I have a full-time career and two kids. It’s a lot of work, but I love it,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “My family is very supportive of it. For sure it sounds like it’s chaotic, and it is in some ways, but I’ve also found so much peace in where I live.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda’s two children.

Nina

Amanda and Thomas welcomed daughter Nina, 6, on March 24, 2017. The couple’s eldest child was born shortly after they eloped while Amanda was nine months pregnant.

During an appearance on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Amanda revealed that her pregnancy with Nina was a surprise. “We knew that we wanted to be together and make a baby, but you know, sometimes things happen and it’s the biggest blessing in the world. We were so excited,” the Oscar nominee said.

After Amanda won an Emmy for The Dropout, the actress told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter witnessed the incredible moment on TV. “My daughter stayed awake and cried because she was confused about how I was able to talk to her through the TV,” she said. “So, I just have to explain it, I think. I hate that she was emotional but I also think it’s just an exciting night for them ’cause they were all together, like, my whole family.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in April 2023, Amanda described Nina as a “natural-born actor” and said she might follow in the Mamma Mia! star’s footsteps one day. “She’s starting to really appreciate that this is what I do for a living, and she understands it as much as any six-year-old can,” Amanda explained. “She’s not working, but I know in my bones that this is what she is. She’s a performer. Will she do it as a career? Who knows?”

Thomas

Amanda’s son Thomas, 3, named after her husband, was born in September 2020. The couple kept the pregnancy a secret before confirming their son’s arrival in a statement to INARA and War Child USA.

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star,” Amanda and her husband said. The statement also came with the first public photo of their newborn son.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Amanda revealed that she experienced complications while delivering her son. “I had something that went wrong with my second birth,” she said. “The baby was okay but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn’t have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma.”

Little Thomas made his TV debut during Amanda’s interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in April 2021. Someone brought the baby boy over to Amanda who showed off her son on the screen. “Say hi. Look at that nice man,” Amanda said to her son.

While Amanda’s daughter is into performing, the actress told PEOPLE her son is still too young to understand his mom’s profession. “My son is only two and a half, so I have no idea what his understanding is. When I was on the Today Show I was watching with him, and his reaction was sad!” she revealed. “He’s like, ‘Mama!’ and I was like ‘Hey, I am right here!’ It doesn’t make sense [to him], and it shouldn’t.”