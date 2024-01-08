Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep Have a ‘Mamma Mia!’ Reunion at the Golden Globes

My, my, how could Meryl Streep resist Amanda Seyfried? The two Mamma Mia! co-stars had a sweet reunion on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, and Amanda, 38, couldn’t hide her enthusiasm! In a now-viral video, Amanda was seen posing for pictures, and Meryl, 74, quickly embraced her to kiss Amanda on the cheek. The Dropout actress’ jaw dropped and she flashed a huge smile for the cameras as Meryl walked away.

Over 15 years prior, Amanda and Meryl co-starred in the hit 2008 jukebox musical film. Meryl portrayed the character Donna and Amanda played her daughter, Sophie. While the Mean Girls actress reprised her role for the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the Don’t Look Up star only had a brief cameo, as her character had died by the second film. Nevertheless, both actresses have openly expressed a desire to star in a third Mamma Mia! movie.

“I’m up for anything,” Meryl insisted during a 2023 interview with Vogue. “I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there. … I told [film producer Judy Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”

As for Amanda, the Les Miserables star gushed over how much she loves her Mamma Mia! co-stars during a 2020 interview with E!

“No one will ever know how much fun we had. I always bring it back to Mamma Mia!” she said at the time. “Someone asked me the other day, ‘What movie should be made of the making of one of your movies?’ And I was like, ‘We need to make a making of Mamma Mia! movie.’ Because if you want a real escapism, that would be it.”

Although there’s still no word on a third musical movie, Meryl has been reuniting with several former co-stars in recent months. Since she appeared in the other cult classic film The Devil Wears Prada, she and Anne Hathaway were seen in September 2023 at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards.