Amanda Seyfried’s Husband Thomas Sadoski: Everything To Know About Their Romance

Amanda Seyfried has been happily married to husband Thomas Sadoski for over four years. Here’s everything you need to know about the man who stole the Oscar nominee’s heart!

Amanda Seyfried may have won rave reviews for her amazing film performances, but the top prize for the actress will always be her husband, Thomas Sadoski. The 35-year-old Mamma Mia star will be celebrating a fifth wedding anniversary with her dashing husband, 45, come this March. The happy couple have also added two children to their family: daughter Nina, four, and son Thomas, one.

Thomas has made it clear, however, that he feels like he is the prizewinner in the relationship, as he never misses a chance to gush about Amanda. “She’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world,” he said of his Oscar-nominated wife on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Learn everything you need to know about Thomas and his romance with Amanda, below.

How Did Amanda And Thomas Meet?

Thomas was born and raised in Texas, where he decided in high school that he wanted to pursue acting, according to WWD. He dropped out of college after three months, joking to the outlet, “Things didn’t really work out for me, and it didn’t really work out for them, so we had a mutual parting of ways.” He would then move to New York City to study acting where he met Amanda.

The actors first became acquainted when they did an off-Broadway play together in 2015 called The Way We Get By. While the pair were both in relationships at the time, they struck up a friendship, with Thomas helping Amanda when she would get panic attacks on stage, per Porter. Amanda also said she noticed how well Thomas treated his then-wife, casting director Kimberly Hope. “[Thomas] never flirted, never disrespected his wife,” she told the outlet. “That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him.”

When Did Amanda And Thomas Get Married?

The couple would later reunite in 2016 when Amanda suggested him for her love interest in the movie The Last Word with Shirley MacLaine. Both single at the time, a romance grew between them. “It was amazing,” Amanda told Porter. “It felt healthy and freeing and clean. We can tell the story without any guilt.”

Amanda and Thomas soon got engaged and then wed in March 2017, a mere two weeks before they welcomed their daughter, Nina. “I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know?” Amanda explained to Porter. “And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?”

The Couple Had A Secret Wedding Ceremony

Amanda revealed she and Thomas kept their nuptials quite private by eloping! She told Porter they didn’t have a reception and that they went to their favorite restaurant on the Sunset Strip for brunch after saying “I do.” “We got married in Topanga, March last year. Just the two of us. And afterwards, I was like, ‘Can we just go to Cheebo?’ It was awesome.”

Thomas also spoke about the secret ceremony during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he explained. “It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Amanda And Thomas Share Two Children

After welcoming daughter Nina in 2017, the family expanded in 2020 to include their adorable son Thomas. While discussing her film Things Heard & Seen in April 2021, Amanda detailed how motherhood has changed her approach to acting. “I’ve never played a mother before I was a mother. How’s that Hollywood? Thanks a lot,” she joked to E!. “But it’s actually…richer. It’s got more nuance obviously. There’s just a life experience you’re getting on a daily basis, now twice as much.”

Thomas Has Been Nominated For A Tony Award

While Thomas may be best known to some fans as Don Keefer in the HBO series The Newsroom, he definitely got his acting chops on the Great White Way. After starting his Broadway career as Mark Ruffalo’s understudy in This Is Our Youth, Thomas would go on to find great success with Neil Labute’s Reasons To Be Pretty, where he was nominated for a Best Actor Tony in 2009. He also won an Obie Award and Lucille Lortel Award for his role as Trip Wyeth in the play Other Desert Cities in 2011.