Ian Somerhalder Reveals He’s Quit Acting to Live on a Farm: ‘We Had an Amazing Run’

Ian Somerhalder, 45, is leading a much quieter life. The Vampire Diaries star opened up about his completely different lifestyle on a farm in a candid new interview. “I love what I did for a really long time,” the heartthrob told E! News on January 11 at the premiere of his documentary Common Ground.

“I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run,” he continued. Ian’s revelation about his move to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his wife, Thirteen actress Nikki Reed, and their two young children — an infant son, six months old, and a daughter, six years old, was a good thing, he added. “But this is our 2.0 version,” he said while turning to his wife. “About to be 3.0 version.”

Ian and Nikki married in 2015 in an outdoor ceremony in Topanga, California, outside Los Angeles, with Nikki looking gorgeous in a Claire Pettibone gown.

According to the outlet, Nikki and Ian got involved as executive producers of the “regenerative agriculture” documentary because of a focus on creating a brighter future for the next generation — including their own children. “When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion,” Nikki shared. “It’s a beautiful thing to see what’s happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from.”

The Twilight beauty explained about her personal journey, “I started connecting the dots between what you do for the planet and what you do for yourself,” she told the outlet. “It’s an evolution and a lifelong pursuit. It’s become a way of living so much simpler.”

While sustainability seems to be currently bonding the couple, Ian once opened up about keys to the success of their marriage. “Communication, taking time for yourself, for yourselves together… She’s the first one that says, ‘go, go on a bike ride, go socially distance walk with your buddies, go have a bourbon at the bar,’ you know, like just go,” Ian told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy during a 2021 interview.

He also said of marriage and parenting, “Of course, generosity and compassion and giving, you know, it’s all about sharing equal, it’s about sharing.”