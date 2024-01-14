Kody Brown Gets ‘Honest’ About How He Really Feels on Ex Christine Brown’s Wedding Day

Christine Brown’s wedding guest list did not include ex Kody Brown. As Christine celebrated saying “I do” to David Woolley with her loved ones in the Sister Wives wedding special, Kody and Robyn Brown sat down to talk about Christine’s wedding day. Kody, 54, got “honest” about Christine starting this next chapter of her life.

“This wedding’s that’s happening is really none of my business at this point,” Kody said. “It’s just like, Christine doesn’t need my permission, anything like that. My only concern would be for my children and how they’re treated within that relationship and I think that they’re all old enough to be fine. And so, I met David once. I don’t know anything. You know what I mean? So, I’m happy for them and I wish them all the happiness that life can give them. That’s my honest feeling. And that’s it.”

He added, “It’s hard for that [Christine’s wedding] to not be on my mind. We had 25 years together, and I’m just going to keep talking until those cameras leave.” Robyn distracted Kody with a kiss.

In a separate interview, Robyn, 45, admitted that things have been “really, really difficult” with Kody. “It’s really made me take a step back and wonder, you know, does plural marriage really work?”

Christine, 51, and David got married at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023. The couple, who met online, got engaged in April 2023.

Christine was surrounded by her family on her special day. However, daughter Gwendlyn Brown did not attend. Janelle Brown was a guest as well as all of her kids. Meri Brown’s only child Leon Brown scored an invite, but Meri, 52, Robyn, and Kody did not.

“It was incredible to have all those people there for us,” Christine said at the end of the special. She later added, “It was a dream come true. I had no idea we would be surrounded by so much love. I’m overwhelmed with happiness.”