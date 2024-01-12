Larsa Pippen Explains Why She Really Deleted Sexy Bikini Photo Amid Controversy

Larsa Pippen opened up about her decision to delete a sexy Instagram photo of herself on Wednesday in a new interview. The reality star, 49, surprised fans when she deleted a photo she’d posted of herself, sitting at a beach as she showed off a sexy black bikini. Larsa admitted that she opted to delete the post after her dad had reached out to her in an interview on Thursday, January 11.

Larsa revealed that shortly after posting the photo, her father dropped her a line, suggesting she take it down. “My dad sent me a text yesterday and said, ‘You published a photo and I think you need to take it down,'” she told People. “And when my dad texts me stuff like that, I listen!”

Despite the fact that many fans were complimentary to the way she looked, The Real Housewives of Miami star did get a few haters leaving negative comments. She theorized that her dad was just being protective. “I think my dad got wind of all the stuff that was being put out there,” she told the outlet. “I just didn’t want to upset him.”

Not only that, Larsa explained how she differs from the rest of her family by living life in the limelight. “My family’s really traditional and old-school — I’m the one that’s always pushing the envelope with them, you know? So when he texted me that, I just deleted it,” she said. “They’re not always happy with me. They’re very conservative. They like to live very low-profile — they don’t like all the hoopla.”

Even though Larsa ended up deleting the sexy photo, she’s still had plenty of instances where she’s given fans a glimpse into her life, including some of the more intimate details. She opened up about her and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan’s sex life during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on January 10. She had been asked about her claim that she had sex multiple times in a night. “That’s facts, but I also have sex five times a night with the love of my life,” she said.