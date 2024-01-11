Sofia Vergara Slams Host for Seemingly Poking Fun at Her Accent; ‘How Many Emmy Nominations Do You Have?’

Sofía Vergara never needs to prove her queen status, but when questioned about it, she knows exactly how to respond. The Griselda star, 51, recently sat down on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, and host Pablo Motos seemingly poked fun at her accent when she said Modern Family.

“How do you say Modern Family?” Pablo asked her, to which Sofía calmly replied, “I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me?”

As Pablo attempted to interject, the Netflix star fired another round of epic clapbacks. “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?” she asked while playfully turning her ear toward Pablo to tease him.

Y hoy ha venido a servir coño a El Hormiguero, Sofía Vergara. pic.twitter.com/gqJKVjfqjm — Sergi Pi (@micoelegant) January 9, 2024

The Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner was promoting her upcoming project, Griselda, in which she portrays the real-life “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco. The miniseries is set to come out on Netflix on January 25.

Sofía embraced her dramatic role dutifully. While previously speaking with Entertainment Tonight about how she got into character, the Colombia native noted that Griselda is a “complex person.” For her performance, Sofía wore a brown wig and makeup to resemble the real drug lord.

“I wanted no one to think of me or my last role,” she pointed out, referring to her comical role Gloria from Modern Family. “I wanted to get inside her head and really understand her mentality.”

The America’s Got Talent judge continued, “There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was as a drug lord and, of course, as a woman, as a mother. She was someone who did whatever it took to protect her family. … I really wanted to explore that from the point of view of, you know, of her being one of the only women in history to have gone as far as she did.”

Sofía is known for her playful and clever quips. Last year, following her abrupt divorce from Joe Manganiello, AGT viewers watched as she left the stage after fellow judge Howie Mandel joked about setting her up with another man since she was single.

Two months after filing for divorce from Sofía, Joe, 47, started dating actress Caitlin O’Connor. As for Sofía, she has reportedly moved on with Justin Saliman.