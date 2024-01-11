Julia Roberts Gushes Over Her ‘Deeply Happy’ Marriage to Danny Moder in Rare Interview

Julia Roberts gushed about her husband Danny Moder and his love for her in a new interview, on Thursday, January 11. The Notting Hill actress, 56, had been asked about how she “preserves [her] lustrous youth” by Vogue. She spoke in part about how she feels that staying “happy” and her love from her husband have helped keep her feeling and looking young.

When first asked, Julia, 56, joked that she “pickles” her head for 18 hours every other Saturday. Then she gave a “serious answer” where she gushed about Danny, 54. “Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this – and I say it usually as kind of a joke – but I do believe in the love of a good man,” she told Vogue. “I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are.”

Later in the interview, the Mystic Pizza actress opened up about how she’s thankful that she had so much of her career success early, so she can more evenly divide her time between her work and family. “I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years,” she said. “And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other.”

Julia has been married to Danny since 2022, and they have three children twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, both 19, and Henry, 16. While they usually keep their relationship private, the Steel Magnolias star does post about their anniversary yearly, and she usually shares a PDA photo of the two of them. Julia also shares posts for Danny on his birthdays. When he celebrated his 53rd birthday, she posted a photo of him with a surfboard and gushed about him. “You make my world go round,” she wrote.