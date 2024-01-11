FKA Twigs Fires Back at U.K. Ban on Her Nearly Nude Calvin Klein Campaign: ‘I Am Proud’

FKA twigs (b. Tahliah Debrett Barnett), 36, is clapping back at the U.K. government’s recent ban on her revealing Calvin Klein campaign. After the U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) deemed that the campaign from April 2023 “objectified women,” the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of the poster and penned a lengthy statement about her position. Not only did FKA twigs argue against the claims that she was portrayed as a “stereotypical sexual object,” but she also noted how “proud” she is of the photo.

“i do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. i see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine,” the musician’s statement began following the ruling. “in light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, i can’t help but feel there are some double standards here.” FKA twigs is not the first person to pose nearly nude for the underwear brand, as Kendall Jenner, Jeremy Allen White, and many others have also done the same.

The Grammy-nominated artist went on to express her gratitude for Calvin Klein and those who took part in the photoshoot. “so to be clear… i am proud of my physicality and hold the art i create with my vessel to the standards of women like josephine baker, eartha kitt and grace jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered,” FKA twigs continued. “And harness a unique embodied sensuality. thank you to ck and mert and marcus who gave me a space to express myself exactly how i wanted to – i will not have my narrative changed.”

In the black-and-white campaign photo, the brunette beauty covered her nude body with nothing but a denim jacket. The ASA described the image of FKA twigs as “leaving the side of her buttocks and half of one breast exposed.” The organization also claimed that the poster originally featured the phrase “Calvins or nothing,” however, that phrase was not featured in the image that the model posted on January 10. Kendall, 28, was also named in the ASA ruling and called out photos of The Kardashians star in underwear, topless, and wearing jeans.

Soon after the U.K.-born star shared the statement via Instagram, many of her 2.4 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions. “Funny that I scroll down to see another article gushing about Jeremy Allan [sic] White as campaign but that you get taken down,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “You’re an Extraordinary Human Being. Wonderfully Creative, Talented and Embodied. Deep Blessings to You, Twigs.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but admire the denim jacket on FKA twigs. “You are stunning and I need the jacket,” they swooned.