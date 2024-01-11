Chrissy Teigen Gives John Legend a Racy Lap Dance in Sexy Vacation Video

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about her affection for husband John Legend. And in a new video from a recent vacation to celebrate the musician’s 45th birthday, the couple stole away from their four kids for a little adult entertainment! In a video clip shared along with a photo carousel on Chrissy’s Instagram on Thursday, January 11, (the fifth slide) the model, 38, stepped onstage in a feathery, skin-baring showgirl outfit to give her hitmaker hubby, 45, a steamy lap dance. Chrissy looked stunning in the tiny two piece fringed ensemble with a feather headdress as she lowered John into a chair with the help of two other similarly clad dancers.

In the background, topless dancers danced. John wore a chic black suit with a tie belt and looked thrilled to be pulled onstage to come face to face with the mom of four. Chrissy went down on her knees and gyrated as John sat in the chair. In the ninth slide of the carousel, the lap dance continued, with Chrissy climbing onto her husband’s lap to gyrate.

In the eighth slide, Chrissy changed into a sexy sheer black bodysuit to twerk with her husband of ten years to a live performance of 50 Cent‘s provocative “Candy Shop.”

Other photos in the uncaptioned collection showed Chrissy holding one of their infant children in her lap as she sat in a chair in a stylish shirt dress, and a pic of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model drinking shower water while rocking a sheer one-piece swimsuit on a yacht.

Many of Chrissy’s 42.8 million followers took to the comments thread to react — among them were some famous faces. “Well this look fun!” observed Kate Hudson, while Jenna Dewan chimed in with a row of flame emojis. Andy Cohen quipped, “I hope you and John got into some pirate roleplay.”

John himself took to the thread to put his stamp of approval on the celebration. “It was a happy birthday,” he gushed, alongside a heart eye emoji.