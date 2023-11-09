John Legend Reveals His Kids ‘Are Loving Being Older Siblings’

Image Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort/Shutterstock

John Legend revealed that his and Chrissy Teigen’s two older kids have adjusted very well to their two new siblings during an interview on The View on Thursday, November 9. The Grammy-winning singer, 44, and his model wife, 37, are now proud parents to four children, after welcoming babies Esti and Wren, in 2023. While there’s been some adjustment to going from a family of 4 to a family of 6, John admitted that everyone is loving it.

John said that his two older kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, have been very happy to have younger siblings. “We are sleeping. We do have some help around the house. It’s just more energy and more joy. The older kids are really loving being older siblings, and we’re just having fun,” he explained.

Even though John and his wife have help from Chrissy’s mom and a baby nurse, he did explain that it’s still a lot of work with such a big household. “We have help, but it’s still parenting. It takes a lot of your energy, but it adds a lot of energy to the house too,” he said.

In addition to their growing household, John also spoke about how he and Chrissy returned to and Chrissy returned to Lake Como in Italy to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. The two got married in the romantic setting in 2013, but this time, they had their kids with them. “Having the kids there made such a huge difference. When you’re getting married and you don’t have the kids, it’s special,” he said. “It’s beautiful, but there was something about seeing those four beautiful kids, a product of our relationship, together with us as we celebrated 10 years. It was magical.”

Chrissy and John welcomed their two new babies earlier in 2023. The former Sports Illustrated model gave birth to Esti back in January, and they welcomed Wren via a surrogate in June. The new babies come three years after Chrissy suffered a miscarriage with her unborn son, whom the pair had named Jack.