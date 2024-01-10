Tori Spelling Flips Her Middle Finger to the Camera Amid Dean Mcdermott Split

Tori Spelling, 50, made a silent statement with a trio of snapshots via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. In the photos, which you can see below, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star rocked a white crop top reading “Everything is great when you don’t give a s***,” tied into a knot at the waist. She paired the cheeky shirt with a pair of partially unbuttoned, high waisted distressed jeans, several layered necklaces, and a pair of sneakers. Tori pulled her platinum blonde hair into two long pigtails that fell down her shoulders as she stood in a parking lot.

A second photo showed her looking at the ground thoughtfully, and in a third, she looked off to the side while flashing her middle finger to the camera. “No caption needed,” she captioned the photos on Wednesday. In her Instagram Story a day prior on Tuesday, Tori teased that she’d received a delivery of pink roses from a “secret admirer.”

The social media pics come amid her split from her estranged husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott, 57, who is also the father of her five children (Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6.)

The actress has 1.7 million followers on the platform, and many took to the comments thread to sound off on Tori’s unapologetic look. “You are just cute as a button!” gushed a follower, while another wrote “Tori Spelling is an icon..much respect,” alongside double heart emojis. “Looks like back in 1990’s,” observed a third Instagram user, with a fourth quipping, “I’m getting Donna Martin vibes.”

Tori and Dean split back in June of 2022, when her ex took to Instagram with a since deleted statement. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote in part at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Tori was later seen staying in an inexpensive motel with their five children, followed by a stay at an RV park in Ventura. She was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital after an unknown illness that August.

Tori has since been linked to businessman Ryan Cramer, while Dean seemingly moved on with Lily Calo.