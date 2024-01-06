Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Dee Dee Told Her She Could ‘Get Pregnant By Kissing a Guy’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continued to open up about her shocking childhood with mother Dee Dee Blanchard in the second part of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. In the first episode of Part 2, Gypsy recalls running away and being found by Dee Dee.

The 32-year-old reveals she met a man named Dan at VisionCon just after she had found out that she was actually 19 years old and not younger like her mother had told her. Gypsy explains that she ran away, but it wasn’t long before Dee Dee tracked her down. Gypsy had left her cell phone behind, so Dee Dee was able to discover the texts between her and Dan.

Dee Dee found Gypsy where she was staying with Dan and convinced her to come home. Upon her return, Gypsy reveals that Dee Dee got a pregnancy test for her. “I kept telling her, like, I’m a virgin. I’m not pregnant. And she’s like, ‘I don’t know what you did with him.’ And she told me I could get pregnant by kissing a guy, and so I take the pregnancy test and it came back negative.”

Dee Dee didn’t stop there. In an emotional moment, Gypsy remembers how Dee Dee cruelly told her that she would “never find love.” Gypsy says that Dee Dee printed out pictures of Dan and Gypsy. Dee Dee put the photos in a mason jar along with a cow tongue and some of Gypsy’s menstrual blood. She then buried the jar in the backyard.

Gypsy’s mom turned to her and said, “You will never find love. You will never be happy.” In the docuseries, Gypsy begins to cry. “So I think that it’s true,” she says before adding, “I just think it’s true because it’s like every time I get close to someone they leave me.”

As she rebelled against her mother, Gypsy grew close to Nicholas Godejohn. Nicholas and Gypsy conspired to kill Dee Dee. In 2015, Nicholas took a bus to Springfield, Missouri, and stabbed Dee Dee to death in her home. After the murder, Gypsy claims that Nicholas raped her.

Gypsy and Nicholas were later arrested for Dee Dee’s murder. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was released from prison in December 2023 after serving 8 years in prison. Nicholas is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Despite her mother’s words, Gypsy has found love. She is married to special education teacher Ryan Anderson. They were married while Gypsy was in prison. The third and final part of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will air January 7 on Lifetime.