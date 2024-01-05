Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If She’d Join ‘DWTS’ After Prison Release (Exclusive)

Everyone is talking about Gypsy Rose Blanchard after her release from prison — and many fans want to see her compete on the next season of Dancing with the Stars. Gypsy Rose, 32, exclusively spoke to Hollywood Life at the premiere of Lifetime’s The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Friday, January 5 and revealed if she’s interested in putting her dancing shoes on and participating in the ABC competition series.

“You never know what kind of opportunities come up,” Gypsy Rose said. “That’s not something on my list right now, but that doesn’t mean I might not circle back to it later.”

Gypsy Rose was released from prison on December 28 after serving over seven years for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard‘s murder in 2015. Her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, stabbed Dee Dee multiple times after planning the murder with Gypsy Rose. He was given a life sentence in prison, while Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2016, but she was released early on parole.

During Gypsy Rose’s childhood, Dee Dee convinced everyone that her daughter was suffering from multiple illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia. Dee Dee even had Gypsy’s head regularly shaved to make her look like a cancer victim and forced her to use a wheelchair. Dee Dee’s actions constituted as child abuse, making Gypsy Rose a victim of Munchausen by Proxy.

In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Gypsy Rose admitted that she has “regrets” over her mother’s murder. “I don’t believe my mother was a monster,” she told Deborah Roberts. “She had a lot of demons herself that she was struggling with. … I didn’t want her dead, I just wanted out of my situation, and I thought that was the only way out.”

Gypsy Rose, who married her husband Ryan Scott Anderson in prison, is telling her story in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a new Lifetime documentary special that airs over the course of three nights starting on January 5. The 32-year-old is also releasing the book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on January 9.