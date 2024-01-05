Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Ex Nicholas Godejohn in First TV Interview After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard discussed her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in her first television interview as a free woman. Gypsy Rose, 32, spoke to Good Morning America‘s Deborah Roberts in an interview that aired Friday, January 5, over a week after she was released from prison. Robin, 63, asked Gypsy Rose if she thinks it’s “fair” that Nicholas is in prison for the rest of his life without the possibility of parole, while she served less than eight years of her original ten-year sentence.

“I’m sure that we both have a lot of regrets,” Gypsy Rose said. “All I can really say is that I did my time. He’s doing his time for his part. And I wish him well on his journey.”

EXCLUSIVE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out to @DebRobertsABC in her first TV interview after being released from prison: "I share my story to be a cautionary tale, so that the next person that might be in a situation like mine, they don't take the route that I did." pic.twitter.com/kp3FaXjOKH — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2024

Gypsy Rose and Nicholas met on a Christian dating website in 2012 and met each other in person for the first time in 2015. The second time they hung out was that June, the night Dee Dee was murdered. Gypsy, who was a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, gave her then-boyfriend duct tape and a knife that he used to physically carry out the attack. Nicholas stabbed Dee Dee 17 times while Gypsy Rose hid in the bathroom.

The pair were arrested for Dee Dee’s murder. Gypsy Rose quickly accepted a plea bargain for a 10-year sentence in July 2017. She served her time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. After a trial, Nicholas was given a life sentence in 2019. He is currently locked up at the Potosi Correctional Center in Missouri.

After he was convicted, Nicholas told ABC’s 20/20 that he “felt horrible” about killing Dee Dee. “When me and [Gypsy Rose] were in the hotel room … she kept on telling me, ‘Stop crying, stop crying. There’s no reason, reason to cry. It was my idea, it wasn’t yours,’” he claimed. “I … did what I did because I loved her. I really wanted a life with her, I really did.”

Gypsy Rose will tell her story in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a new Lifetime documentary special that airs over the course of three nights starting on January 5. She will open up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother and will also address her role in her mother’s shocking murder. The 32-year-old is also releasing the book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on January 9.