Todd Chrisley May Have to Move Prisons Due to ‘Retaliation’ & ‘Safety’ Concerns

Todd Chrisley may move to a different prison as he continues to serve time for bank fraud and tax evasion, according to his daughter, Savannah Chrisley. Savannah, 26, appeared on NewsNation on January 3 and claimed that Todd, 54, is facing “retaliation” for speaking out about the poor living conditions at Pensacola Federal Prison Camp in Florida. Todd began his 12-year prison sentence at the facility in January 2023.

“It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter, but they have even gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety,” Savannah said in her interview on the show.

“There are individuals who work in that facility who are giving me all the information, which should scare the warden and the BOP [Bureau of Prisons],” she continued. “The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up. And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father. But they have to have a good reason to. They have to find something he’s in violation of.”

The Special Forces star further claimed that the prison facility Todd is living at is “going to the extent of planting cell phones, drugs, going through his lockers so that they can send him to a facility and truly behind bars.”

Savanah also confirmed that her mother, Julie Chrisley, 51, is similarly dealing with poor living conditions at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington. Julie is serving seven years in prison for committing the same crimes as her husband.

“The conditions are awful. They’re deplorable,” Savannah said about her mom’s experience behind bars. “The fact that she’s in Kentucky, it’s 30 degrees. She’s going without heat. They will do a temporary fix and then they’ll be without it again. There was also a dead bird in the water where their water comes from. So, it’s tough.”

In December, Todd appeared on NewsNation for his first interview since going to prison, and he opened up about the “filthy” conditions in his facility. “You’ve got rats, you’ve got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is,” the former Chrisley Knows Best star claimed. “They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food.”

Todd also alleged that the inmates are given expired food and that the prison is deliberately “starving” them. In addition, he claimed that prison employees were sabotaging his time behind bars because of his past wealth. “There are recordings of staff members here talking about, ‘He needs to be humbled. He thinks he’s in one of his mansions that he’s used to living in. But this is the f**king BOP. That’s what he’ll need,’ ” Todd said on NewsNation.

Todd and Julie are currently both serving a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted of federal tax fraud. They are currently working on appealing their case. They were denied bond before they began their sentences at the start of 2023.