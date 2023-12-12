Todd Chrisley Reveals ‘Filthy’ Prison Conditions: Dead Cat Dropped From the Ceiling & More

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Todd Chrisley’s prison life is anything but pleasant. The 54-year-old former star of Chrisley Knows Best spoke with NewsNation’s Brian Entin about the conditions he’s living in. He alleged food contamination, blackmail and more.

“You’ve got rats, you’ve got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is,” Todd claimed. “They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food.”

The former real estate tycoon also alleged that inmates are given expired food and that the prison is deliberately “starving” them. “These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting a thousand calories a day,” he claimed.

“It is so disgustingly filthy,” Todd continued. “The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating — the food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here.”

To combat the apparent food concerns, Todd mentioned he’s been purchasing his own groceries from the commissary. However, he alleged that an employee has been trying to “break” him by decreasing the amount of food he is allowed to buy.

“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” Todd added. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She had not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”

In addition to the alleged health violations inside the prison, Todd also claimed that he has been the victim of blackmail. He alleged that there “was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 dollars a month for my protection.” Not only that, but Todd also claimed that prison employees were sabotaging his time behind bars because of his past wealth.

“There are recordings of staff members here talking about, ‘He needs to be humbled,’” Todd claimed before alleging that he heard someone say about him, “‘He thinks he’s in one of his mansions that he’s used to living in. But this is the f**king BOP. That’s what he’ll need.’”

Todd is currently behind bars for a 12-year sentence because he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.