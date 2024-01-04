Mama June Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Cancer Battle in ‘Family Crisis’ Trailer

Mama June Shannon and her family will grapple with daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s cancer battle when Mama June: Family Crisis returns. The trailer for the new season of the WE tv series premiering February 9 shows Anna’s loved ones rallying around her after she’s diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

“I can’t say if my daughter is going to be here in five years cause I don’t know,” Mama June says through tears. The trailer also confirms that Anna secretly married boyfriend Eldridge Toney while she was sick.

The upcoming season of the show was filmed before Anna lost her battle with cancer on December 9, 2023. Anna was 29 years old when she passed away.

In addition to dropping the trailer on January 4, WE tv also released the official description regarding the storyline of Anna’s cancer battle on the upcoming season. It reads, “This season, Anna is hit with a devastating cancer diagnosis – stage 4 adrenal carcinoma – forcing her to undergo aggressive treatment. The family must rally to care for Anna and her daughters during this challenging time while navigating their own next steps.”

Mama June announced Anna’s death on Sunday, December 10 and revealed that she had passed away the night before with her family by her side. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” the grieving mom wrote in the caption of the post. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

It was revealed that Anna had been battling cancer in March 2023, however, she was diagnosed in January 2023, per PEOPLE. The outlet confirmed that the TV personality had been complaining of “stomach aches” and found out that the cancer was located in her liver, kidney and lung. Anna started chemotherapy in February 2023, per TMZ. She did her third round of chemo that May. Anna’s mom and her sisters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 18, and Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, were by all her side at the hospital during the treatments. Anna was mom to daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

The new season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, February 9 at 9 pm ET on We tv.