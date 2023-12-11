Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Was Secretly Married After Finding Out About Cancer Diagnosis

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell secretly married her boyfriend Eldridge Toney after finding out she had stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, according to TMZ. The daughter of Mama June Shannon sadly died from the cancer at the age of 29 on Saturday night and wanted to say “I do” shortly after her diagnosis, which was made in January, when she still felt well enough for the ceremony.

A marriage certificate obtained by the outlet reveals the couple tied the knot on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Anna’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird‘s husband was also reportedly the officiant on the special day. At the time, Anna was going through chemotherapy while getting treated for her illness.

TMZ also reported that close family attended and during the ceremony, cameras were filming for their WE tv reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. It’s unclear when the footage will air or if it will be shown in a tribute to Anna.

At the time of her death, Anna had no children with Eldridge, but did have two children from previous relationships. She took to Instagram to share a photo with him, which can be seen above, in May. They both made silly faces for the camera and she added a caption about her treatment and how it was a “good day.”

Mama June announced Anna’s death on Sunday and revealed that she had passed away the night before with her family by her side. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” the grieving mom wrote in the caption of the post. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Anna’s sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, also made a video about her passing and talked about how she was grateful that she was there at home with her in her last moments.