Mama June Reportedly Taking Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Ashes to Disneyland for Christmas

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mama June Shannon, 44, is planning on taking her late daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s ashes to Disneyland with her and her family for Christmas, according to a new report. The reality star, who announced Anna’s passing of cancer at the age of 29 earlier this month, was apparently already talking about going to the popular theme park in Orlando, FL before that fateful day, and still wants to go and take her remains so it feels like she’s there.

Sources told TMZ that the family has rented a house in the area and will spend Christmas week there together. Mama June will be reportedly be joined by her other children, including Alana “Honey Boo Boo” and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and her family, as well as her granddaughter, Kaitlyn, 11, who is Anna’s daughter. Sources also added that they’ll be visiting the Mouse House and Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, also got an invite for their daughter, Kylee, but it’s unknown if she’ll be going too.

Sources added that Kaitlyn plans on wearing a necklace that has some of her mom’s remains in it while attending the theme park. They also said that before her passing, Anna, whose ashes are reportedly being divided up between family members, wanted to gift her kids iPads and they have already been given the tablets to fulfill that wish.

The Disneyland news comes after it was reported that Mama June is battling Anna’s ex Michael over custody of Kaitlyn, whose biological father hasn’t been publicly identified. She reportedly filed the documents in Georgia on December 17, eight days after Anna’s death.

Michael was given full custody of Kaitlyn after her mother’s passing and has reportedly argued in court documents that he has “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” for Kaitlyn. He also apparently claimed he’s “engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child.”

Additionally, Anna’s ex claimed that after their split in 2017, his “visitation schedule” with Kylee also “included time” with Kaitlyn and said Mama June has had an “inconsistent” relationship with Kaitlyn. He further claimed Anna was supportive of his relationship with her oldest daughter prior to her passing and said he’s developed an “independent relationship with the child, which was fostered and supported by a parent of the child.”