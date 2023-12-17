Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell: Why She Wanted to Film Her Last Days

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell wanted to make a difference before she passed at the age of 29 on December 9. The daughter of Mama June Shannon died from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma and let cameras film her last moments so she could bring awareness to her illness, her husband, Eldrige Toney, told PEOPLE.

“The filming was something that Anna wanted to do,” he said. “She wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it and it is very rare.”

Anna’s other loved ones also reportedly revealed the same thoughts at her recent funeral. They explained that she filmed for the show because “that’s what she wanted.” They also said that they consider the crew members who worked on the production “friends and family.” The crew attended the service but didn’t film at that time.

Anna’s death was first announced by Mama June on December 10. She shared a family photo on Instagram and added a heartbreaking caption. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” Mama June wrote. She also said that Anna “passed away with her family around her” and thanked fans for their “continued prayers and thoughts.”

Shortly after her death, it was revealed that Anna secretly married Eldridge in March, just weeks after her diagnosis. He also opened up about being with her during her last breaths. “I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK,” he told PEOPLE . “I was holding her hand when she took her final breath.”

Eldridge also confirmed what Anna’s “dying wish” was and it had to do with the daughters she left behind, including Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8. “The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes,” he said. “Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls.”