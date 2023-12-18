Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Ex Sues Mama June for Custody of Her Eldest Child 8 Days After her Death

Image Credit: Shutterstock

June “Mama June” Shannon‘s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell died just over one week ago and the grieving mother is now reportedly battling Anna’s ex, Michael Cardwell, for custody of the late mother’s daughter, Kaitlyn, 11. Michael, who Anna was married to from 2014 to 2017, reportedly filed the documents in Georgia on December 17, as reported by The U.S. Sun. Anna welcomed the 11-year-old with an unidentified man and later welcomed daughter Kylee, 8, with Michael.

After the late 29-year-old’s death, Michael reportedly took on full custody of Kylee, per the docs obtained by the tabloid. In those same docs, the proud father argued that he has “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” for Kaitlyn. Although Michael is not Kaitlyn’s biological father, he claimed that he has also “engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child.”

Additionally, Anna’s ex claimed that after their split in 2017, his “visitation schedule” with Kylee also “included time” with Kaitlyn. Michael went on to allege that Anna was supportive of his relationship with her eldest daughter prior to her passing. He noted that he developed an “independent relationship with the child, which was fostered and supported by a parent of the child.” The docs went on to claim that Michael was allegedly seen as “a parent of the child.”

The paperwork alleged that both Michael and “the parent” were in agreement of the circumstances. “Both petitioner and parent understood, acknowledged, accepted and behaved as though the petitioner is a parent of the child and accepted full and permanent responsibilities as a parent of the child without expectation of financial compensation,” the docs read. More so, Michael claimed that a man reportedly named Caleb Clark “never supported Anna or Kaitlyn” and should have “no legal rights” to Kaitlyn. Despite Michael’s claims, the outlet noted that Caleb “allegedly has never taken” a DNA test.

Michael alleged that his late ex had a “very sordid relationship” with Mama June and that Kaitlyn’s grandmother has an “inconsistent” relationship with the preteen. The 44-year-old mother took to Instagram on December 10 to announce the somber news of Anna’s death. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” Mama June penned in the caption of a family photo.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t [sic] and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” she continued. “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.” Anna is survived by her three siblings including Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 18, Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, and Jessica Shannon, 27.