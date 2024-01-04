Kaitlyn Bristowe Slams Ex Jason Tartick for ‘Leaning Into the Victim Mentality’ After Their Split: I’m ‘Disappointed’

Kaitlyn Bristowe didn’t hold back while speaking about her ex Jason Tartick on the latest episode of her Off The Vine podcast on Thursday, January 4. The former Bachelorette star, 38, said that things got difficult between her and her ex, 35, after rumors surfaced that she had cheated on him with Zac Clark, 39, after she and Jason had been amicable about the split.

Early on in the discussion, Kaitlyn’s friend Bailey Stanworth noted that t heir split seemed “very amicable” and “very mature,” which Kaitlyn also said so. “I personally thought Jason and I were in such a good space,” she said on the podcast. “We speak kindly about each other. We had the best time at [former Bachelor host] Chris Harrison’s wedding.”

Kaitlyn continued and spoke about how even though she feels for her ex, she’s also “disappointed” to see the way he’s responded to the breakup and the new cheating rumors, which she has denied. “It’s really disappointing to me the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality, because I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting,” she said. “The word disappointment keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative, accusation to garner sympathy for themselves.”

The reality star had spent New Year’s Eve with a few friends including Zac, which led to some fans speculating that he was the reason behind Kaitlyn and Jason’s August breakup. She took to Instagram to deny the allegations, and she released a statement later, letting fans know how hurt she was by the accusation. “Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening, and I will not stand for this rumor,” she commented on a fan post. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs’ lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

The former couple had announced their split in a joint statement back in August. “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said. “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other.”