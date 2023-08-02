Kaitlyn Bristowe Seems To Respond To Jason Tartick Split Rumors With Song Lyrics

Kaitlyn Bristowe is not ready to speak about all the rumors swirling about her relationship with Jason Tartick online. On Aug. 1, she took to Instagram to share some lyrics from her 2020 song, “If I’m Being Honest,” and they seem to subtly reference all of the speculation that she and Jason have broken up. “Just ’cause I’m an open book, don’t mean you get the whole story,” the lyrics say. “And if I’m being honest, I’m not always as tough as I seem.”

The rest of the song’s chorus also make it clear that she’s seen what everyone is saying online and that it’s hurtful. “I can have m moments, but words can get the best of me,” the lyrics continue. “And the words that I say to myself are the ones that hit the hardest, if I’m being honest.” In the comments section of the post, fans also pointed out that Kaitlyn appeared to be removing photos of Jason from her IG feed.

View Related Gallery Kaitlyn Bristowe: Photos Of The Former 'Bachelorette' Star Television personality Kaitlyn Bristowe participate in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the reality show, "The Bachelorette", at AOL Studios, in New York AOL BUILD Speaker Series: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, New York, USA Kaitlyn Bristowe 'KB Fall Crawl' show, Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco, USA - 09 Nov 2019

Bachelor Nation fans have been speculating about a possible Jason/Kaitlyn breakup for weeks now, as they’ve noticed that the two haven’t been posting together on social media or ‘liking’ each other’s posts. However, they are both still following one another on Instagram.

Members of Kaitlyn’s private “Off The Vine” Facebook group also reportedly shared an alleged screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram Story that Kaitlyn posted on August 1, according to Us Weekly. The post allegedly read, “I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself. Have a f****** heart. You’re screaming me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

Kaitlyn and Jason have been together for more than four years. They first met when he was a guest on her podcast in October 2018. At the time, Kaitlyn was at the end of her relationship with Shawn Booth, who she’d gotten engaged to on The Bachelorette in 2015. Kaitlyn and Shawn publicly announced their split in Nov. 2018, and Jason returned to the podcast in Jan. 2019. During the interview, he asked Kaitlyn out, and their relationship was official just weeks later. In May 2021, they got engaged, and even had a wedding booked by 2022, but the plans wound up falling through. Kaitlyn and Jason’s breakup has devastated Bachelor Nation, as they’ve been a fan-favorite couple for years.