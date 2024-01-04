Did Taylor Swift Predict Her Romance With Travis Kelce in This Resurfaced 2009 Interview?

Did Taylor Swift manifest her relationship with Travis Kelce? Fans seem to think so after an old interview of hers resurfaced nearly 15 years later. In 2009, a then-19-year-old Taylor (now 34) envisioned a future relationship as “always” being “long-distance,” for which she and her partner would have to travel all over to see each other.

“I don’t date a lot,” a teenage Taylor told Glamour at the time before describing what she foresaw in her future boyfriend. “It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life.”

Despite noting that the ideal boyfriend would understand her busy lifestyle, Taylor added at the time, “Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way! … It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

When Taylor Swift spotted Travis Kelce 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RprvxDfJiA — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) January 3, 2024

While describing what kind of man she’d prefer to spend time with, the “Love Story” singer pointed out, “I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control.”

When asked if she’d prefer to date someone who had the same success as her, Taylor replied that she simply wanted someone with “confidence” in himself.

Fans are noticing the similarities between Travis, 34, and the ideal man that Taylor described at the time. The duo started dating over the summer of 2023 and went public with their romance that September when the “Lover” artist was spotted at her first Kansas City Chiefs game. The pair have made it a point to schedule time to see each other no matter how far apart they were due to their respective careers.

Over the past several months, Taylor has flown back to Kansas City and other locations to cheer on her beau at his football games. For his part, Travis took a trip down to Argentina to support his girlfriend at her Eras Tour shows.

As for whether or not the football tight end checked off that box of “confidence” that Taylor previously described, Travis addressed the intense popularity that the Grammy Award winner has during his recent WSJ. Magazine interview.

“I’ve never dealt with [this level of fame],” Travis said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”