Christina Aguilera Dazzles in Rare New Selfies With Daughter Summer Rain, 9: Photos

Christina Aguilera, 43, rang in 2024 with a carousel of new holiday family photos on January 3! The proud mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a series of festive snapshots and even included rare photos with her daughter, Summer Rain, 9. In the post, X-Tina rocked a sexy sequined corset complete with a white puffer coat. She was in full glam and styled her blonde tresses in elegant Hollywood waves.

In the second slide of Christina’s post, she featured a sweet photo with Summer. The pre-teen adorably held her momma’s face in her hands while Christina closed her eyes and took in the moment. For the family portrait, the nine-year-old rocked a monochromatic black ensemble with a black jacket and tied the look together with an on-trend choker. “Me & Mine,” the proud mom captioned the post, along with a snowflake emoji.

The mother-and-daughter duo also posed together in the last two slides of the carousel and put on their best smiles for the camera. Christina’s photos were seemingly taken backstage amid X-Tina’s Las Vegas residency, as reported by PEOPLE. The residency is currently taking place at Venetian Resort’s Voltaire venue in the famous Sin City. In the last photo, the “Beautiful” songstress held her mini-me close and put her arm around Summer while they stepped into an elevator.

Soon after Christina shared the rare photos of Summer with her nearly 10 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with compliments and reactions. “The prettiest,” one admirer penned, while another added, “You are so pretty both ! Love you.” A few others also couldn’t help but gush over the blonde beauty’s glamourous look. “this hair is succulent,” the third fan wrote, while a fourth chimed in with, “You look amazing.”

X-Tina also received many get well wishes, as she announced on January 3 that her upcoming weekend shows would be postponed due to her coming down with the flu. “After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new flu!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest — and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks. I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all the support and love after opening weekend. See you soon. Ticket info available at original point of purchase.”