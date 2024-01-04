 Christina Aguilera and Daughter Summer Rain Dazzle in Rare New Photos – Hollywood Life

Christina Aguilera Dazzles in Rare New Selfies With Daughter Summer Rain, 9: Photos

The 'Burlesque' star's daughter looked all grown up in a series of new holiday photos shared by the pop star via Instagram on January 3.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 4, 2024 5:44PM EST
Christina Aguilera and Daughter Summer Rain Dazzle in Rare New Photos
View gallery
Singer and actress Christina Aguilera arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. UPI/Jim Ruymen Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: upiphotostwo063138.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Christina Aguilera 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Apr 2023 Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model *13413402at
American singer, songwriter, actress and television personality Christina Aguilera arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles, The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States - 30 Mar 2023
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera, 43, rang in 2024 with a carousel of new holiday family photos on January 3! The proud mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a series of festive snapshots and even included rare photos with her daughter, Summer Rain, 9. In the post, X-Tina rocked a sexy sequined corset complete with a white puffer coat. She was in full glam and styled her blonde tresses in elegant Hollywood waves.

In the second slide of Christina’s post, she featured a sweet photo with Summer. The pre-teen adorably held her momma’s face in her hands while Christina closed her eyes and took in the moment. For the family portrait, the nine-year-old rocked a monochromatic black ensemble with a black jacket and tied the look together with an on-trend choker. “Me & Mine,” the proud mom captioned the post, along with a snowflake emoji.

The mother-and-daughter duo also posed together in the last two slides of the carousel and put on their best smiles for the camera. Christina’s photos were seemingly taken backstage amid X-Tina’s Las Vegas residency, as reported by PEOPLE. The residency is currently taking place at Venetian Resort’s Voltaire venue in the famous Sin City. In the last photo, the “Beautiful” songstress held her mini-me close and put her arm around Summer while they stepped into an elevator.

Soon after Christina shared the rare photos of Summer with her nearly 10 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with compliments and reactions. “The prettiest,” one admirer penned, while another added, “You are so pretty both ! Love you.” A few others also couldn’t help but gush over the blonde beauty’s glamourous look. “this hair is succulent,” the third fan wrote, while a fourth chimed in with, “You look amazing.”

X-Tina also received many get well wishes, as she announced on January 3 that her upcoming weekend shows would be postponed due to her coming down with the flu. “After welcoming all of you to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I’ve been welcomed with a new flu!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest — and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks. I’m incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all the support and love after opening weekend. See you soon. Ticket info available at original point of purchase.”

ad
Answers Are A Reading Away
Discover your personal psychic today and get your
free $5 credit
Chat Now