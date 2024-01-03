Kailyn Lowry Says She Wants ‘Ozempic Shots’ After She Gives Birth to Her Twins

Kailyn Lowry, 31, took to the January 2 episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast to reveal that she is ready for 2024 and wants to transform herself once she gives birth to her twins. When her co-host, Vee Rivera, asked if Kailyn would undergo “another mommy makeover,” the 31-year-old was quick to confirm yes. “I’m scared. I’m ready for 2024 ’cause I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” the expecting mother-of-five quipped.

Later, the Teen Mom 2 personality revealed that having surgery after giving birth was one of the “best” decisions she has made. “Yeah, it was the best decision I ever made,” Kailyn told Vee on the podcast. “The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids.” The blonde beauty is a proud momma to five kids including Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with Chris Lopez. She also welcomed her son, Rio, with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, in 2023.



Elsewhere during the episode, the MTV star explained that she “maintained the f***” out of her post-baby transformation following the birth of her son, Lux. Kailyn also advised her listeners that a “mommy makeover” still requires one to put an effort on fitness. “I was in the gym five days a week. If you’re going to get plastic surgery you have to maintain it,” she said. “If you’re going to get plastic surgery for your body, your mommy makeover whatever, it’s a jump start to a lifestyle change.”

She also admitted that at this time, she is not able to have a “mommy makeover” due to her weight. “I’d have to lose weight before they would even consider me for it,” Kailyn added. The latest remarks on her physical appearance come amid her pregnancy with twins. Although several outlets have reported that Kailyn has given birth, she has yet to confirm the news herself. She announced the pregnancy during a separate podcast episode in October 2023.

At the time of the announcement, Kailyn chatted with Allison Kuch and revealed that she became pregnant during a recent vacation. “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she joked. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea.” Most recently, Kailyn confirmed the sex of her twins via Instagram on November 10, 2023. She had her sons kick soccer balls that revealed blue and pink powder, confirming that she’s welcoming one boy and one girl.