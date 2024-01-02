Fans Think Taylor Swift’s Disappearing Lipstick at New Year’s Eve Party Was Caused by BF Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift‘s lipstick appeared to be smudged and disappearing, in new photos from a party she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce attended on New Year’s Eve. The singer’s signature bright red lips were much lighter by the end of the night and many fans took to social media to share their speculation that it was due to kissing the NFL player. In photos from the special celebration, the lovebirds posed with friends as they flashed smiles and cuddled up together and one video appeared to show their New Year’s kiss, just seconds after it turned 2024.

“missing: taylor’s lipstick. if found please return to taylor swift. suspect is travis kelce,” one Twitter user hilariously wrote in the caption of a repost of one of the photos from the party. It showed the “Midnights” creator hugging the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as she wore a sequined silver sleeveless dress. “It was so nice of her to share her lipstick with Travis,” another user joked.

missing: taylor’s lipstick. if found please return to taylor swift. suspect is travis kelce pic.twitter.com/bJRq9Sczx0 — katie (taylor’s version)🫶🏻 (@katiesversion89) January 1, 2024

The funny tweets about Taylor’s lipstick come after Travis made headlines for reacting to a social media post about Taylor from Jeff Hamilton. Jeff designed the Chiefs jacket that Taylor wore to the Chiefs game on Sunday and shared photos of her in the fashionable piece. The doting partner left three fire emojis and praising hands emojis to show that he was definitely a fan of the jacket and his girlfriend.

The jacket isn’t the only Chiefs gear Taylor has worn over the past few months. Every time she’s supported Travis at a game, she showed her support by wearing a sweatshirt, hat, and more. Some of them have even included Travis’ Chiefs number, 87.

we have been so fed in the last 24 hours omg. happy new year to tayvis nation🥳 pic.twitter.com/MWjQyfOngF — katie (taylor’s version)🫶🏻 (@katiesversion89) January 2, 2024

Taylor and Travis have been dating since around July, after he gave her a shout out on his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast, New Heights. During the episode, he admitted he tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, MO but was unsuccessful. The Grammy Award winner later revealed she though his comments were “metal as Hell,” in an interview with TIME magazine. “We started hanging out right after that,” she added. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. ”