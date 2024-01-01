Mariah Carey Steps Into a Hot Tub in a Plunging Red Sequin Gown to Ring in 2024: Watch

Mariah Carey took another sparkling plunge in a pool of warm water as she prepared to ring in the new year! In a December 31 video you can SEE HERE via Instagram, the “Butterfly” diva, 54, continued her tradition by donning a plunging, festive bright red gown covered in sequins while carefully lowering herself into a hot tub as fluffy snowflakes swirled around her. The elegant design featured long sleeves and a thigh high slit, and Mimi slipped off a pair of fuzzy slippers before submerging herself and smiling at the camera. She accessorized with an impressive diamond encrusted chain necklace and pulled her hair into a sleek high bun. Additional footage showed her enjoying the end of 2023 and the holidays in majestic Aspen, Colorado.

“Wishing us all a healthy, peaceful & a happy new year!” she captioned the celebratory post. Mariah posts 13.1 million on the platform, and many took to the comments thread to swoon over the fun end of year video. “She swim with GLAM dress and bling2 only Mariah can do it, happy new year MC,” wrote a fan, alongside a laughing emoji. “Queen, we love you! Happy new year,” remarked another. “The icon, The Legend, The Moment,” gushed a third, adding champagne glass and sparkling star emojis.

Mariah’s oh-so-extra video isn’t out of the ordinary. She fairly frequently takes to bodies of water to submerge herself in designer gowns, making a statement only Mimi can make! In July of 2022, she took it to the next level showed off by swimming in the sea in Capri in a black gown.

The “Fantasy” hitmaker’s latest evening gown plunge comes after she parted ways with longtime love Bryan Tanaka — which he confirmed via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote in part. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”