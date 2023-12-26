Heidi Klum Dances in a Black Fringe Bra to Mariah Carey’s Holiday Classic in New Video

Heidi Klum knows how to bring all the holiday cheer! The 50-year-old model shared an Instagram video on Christmas Eve of herself rocking a black and silver fringe bra while she danced to Mariah Carey’s hit holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Heidi completed her look with a red jacket.

Over the holiday weekend, Heidi also shared a snapshot alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The couple posed next to their Christmas tree and several red heart balloons. It appeared that Tom and Heidi jetted off to a tropical destination for their Christmas, as she shared another Instagram post of them enjoying a beach swing. The America’s Got Talent judge wore a Santa Clause hat with her black bikini and cheetah-print cover up.

The winter holiday is a big day for Heidi and Tom, as they got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018. At the time, the Tokio Hotel musician surprised the former Project Runway host with a breakfast-in-bed proposal, according to PEOPLE.

“So, Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers and a ring box,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

Heidi shares her children, Leni, Henry, John and Lou, with ex-husband Seal. After she and Seal finalized their divorce in 2014, she met Tom shortly thereafter. After getting engaged, Heidi and Tom secretly tied the knot, and she opened up to E!’s Daily Pop about their love.

“I just know him so well. We just gel really well,” she noted. “I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way. … I feel like we’re never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now. I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen.”