Alix Earle Denies That She ‘Wrecked’ Braxton Berrios’ Relationship with Sophia Culpo

Alix Earle opened up about the rumors that she was the reason that Braxton Berrios and his ex-girlfriend Sophia Culpo split up in a year-end vlog on Thursday, December 28. The video, fittingly titled “Tea of 2023,” broke down the situation with the Miami Dolphins player, 28, and his ex, 27, after Sophia accused Alix, 23, of making out with him at a Super Bowl party.

In the video, Alix only referred to Braxton as “NFL man” and Sophia as his “ex,” but she opened up about Sophia’s claims that their relationship ended after the football player made out with someone else at an event. “We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend [in February] where he was seen making out with another girl,” she said in a since-deleted TikTok Story. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m her to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love.”

Alix denied the claims in her vlog. “[She] had been posting on her story saying that she was cheated on by NFL man with me,” she said, via Page Six. “Basically accusing me of being the home wrecker.” She continued and directly addressed the claim. “I know that I didn’t kiss him or do anything with him at that party,” the social media star said. “Unless you were dating in March, I did not home-wreck your relationship.”

When Braxton and Sophia had split, he did take to social media to say that they had split up before he started seeing Alix. “It was a good relationship; it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK,'” he wrote on social media.

Later in the vlog, Alix said that Sophia eventually reached out to her, and apologized. She said that they seemed to make up, but later Sophia appeared on another podcast and spoke about the cheating claims, which infuriated the social media star. “When I heard this I actually almost broke my phone in half because it was like, ‘I clearly said no, that did not happen and here you go again,'” Alix said. “At least give me the respect of having a conversation with me about it.”