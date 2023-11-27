Alix Earle’s Go-to Yoga Pants Are Currently on Sale for Under $20 on Cyber Monday

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Alix Earle is always influencing us and her latest piece – the TOPYOGAS Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants – might just be our new favorite. Alix shared the yoga pants in her Amazon storefront and they are currently on sale for just $19.99 as a Cyber Monday deal.

The high-waisted yoga pants are available in a whopping 21 different colors and they have a super flattering V-shaped waistline that sucks in your waist and give you definition. Even better, they’re made from 75% Nylon and 25% Spandex which makes them super stretchy and form-fitting with a fun flared hem. They’re machine-washable and breathable so you can wear them while you workout, while running errands, or just hanging around your house.

There’s a reason why 12,890 people gave these yoga pants five stars and rave reviews – they really are that comfortable and flattering. One satisfied customer gushed, “I give these yoga pants a 10/10. They are so comfortable and so stretchy! They fit like a glove and I love how the bottom flares out. It flatters the body and are completely breathable. You could dress these with a T-shirt, crop top, tank top, dressy shirt and more. I bought 2 pairs and I already want to order more. They are not too thick and not too thin. For me they are perfect. Only thing is, I wish they had pockets! Other than that, perfect.”