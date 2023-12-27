Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Spend Christmas With His Ex-Wife & His Kids in Rare Photos

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had a fabulous Christmas celebration with his children and ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis. The Trainspotting star’s daughter Clara shared a bunch of photos from the family festivities on Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. Clara posted quite a few sweet photos with both Ewan and Mary, as well as her siblings.

While Clara had a few solo shots, showing off her fabulous green, sleeveless top, she also included a cute photo of herself and her dad making funny faces in the kitchen. While The Birthday Cake actress appeared to strike a pose, Ewan seemed to be joking around behind her, sticking his tongue out. The Star Wars star was wearing a red shirt with black slacks. In the last photo, Clara sat on the couch with her siblings and mom, and Mary smiled with them all. Mary sported a black top and silver chain necklace. Eve sported a shimmering silver dress for the outing.

Ewan was married to Eve from 1995 until they separated in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2020. The Moulin Rouge! star shares four children with his ex, including Clara. He started dating Mary shortly after the split. The Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World star had split from her first husband Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage in 2017. Mary and Ewan welcomed a son in 2021, and they got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022.

With over a year of marriage under their belt, Ewan and Mary have shown that they’re incredibly happy together. Shortly after the pair celebrated their first anniversary, the actress opened up about Ewan (who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy) showing her love when she joined the Star Wars universe with Ahsoka in a May interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He was just so happy and excited for me,” she said. “He really was. He’s just like, ‘There’s just nothing else like being embraced by this community and being a part of it. It’s just such a special thing.'”