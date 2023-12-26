Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Kiss in Sweet Christmas Photo After Her Skull Surgery

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert celebrated Christmas together as Hayley recovers from brain surgery. The couple shared a photo of them kissing in front of their Christmas tree on December 25 with Hayley, 29, wearing a green wrap on her head after she got surgery on her skull. Their Instagram post also included a heartfelt message about being grateful this holiday season.

“Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄,” their caption began. “Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment. ♥️.”

Five days before Christmas, Hayley got skull surgery after undergoing a craniectomy. The professional dancer was rushed to a D.C. hospital after she became “disoriented” following a performance there on December 7 and was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. Derek, 38, announced on social media that his wife was going into surgery after the health incident on December 20.

“I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough,” Derek wrote. “She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her Craniectomy. Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you we thank you.”

One day later, the Dancing with the Stars judge let fans know that Hayley’s surgery was successful. “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” Derek wrote. “We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community,” he added.

Derek and Hayley met on tour in 2014 and went public with their relationship in 2017. They got engaged after 7 years of dating in June 2022. The lovebirds tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Monterey County, California in August 2023.