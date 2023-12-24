Kylie Kelce Gives Video Tour of Philadelphia Eagles Wives/GF Holiday Party: Watch

Image Credit: Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Kylie Kelce, 31, gave her TikTok followers an inside look at a holiday party that was held for the wives and girlfriends of Philadelphia Eagles players, affectionately known as the Eagals, this week. The beauty, who’s married to Jason Kelce, wore an adorable sweatshirt that looked like a Christmas tree as she held her phone up to record the video that she later shared. “A look into the EaGals holiday party!” she captioned the post, while also tagging the host and company names of products used for the bash.

The various clips in the video showed the excited girls hanging out at the party while in holiday-themed sweaters. The memorable night included gorgeous decorations, such as red and white balloons and lights, as well as the Avalon String Band, who played music outside. During a voiceover for the video, Kylie revealed how “excited” all the partygoers were about the band.

@kyliekelce A look into the EaGals holiday party! Hosted by @jordan britt lovato Co-hosted by @Annie Elliott Thank you to some of our amazing brands- @KREWE @Mejuri @Lovesac @Lindt Chocolate @maccosmetics @Stoney Clover Lane @Erimish @Liquid I.V. @Shinery | Jewelry Cleaning @CASETiFY @Olive & June @Ali Kahan on the balloons @thebasicbatch @Whipped Bakeshop … and many more! ♬ original sound – Kylie Kelce

She went on to reveal that the group ate dinner inside before they opened gifts while sitting around a tree together. They also enjoyed delicious-looking holiday-themed cupcakes and cookies, including some that read, “Santa is an Eagles fan.” Kylie shared a group photo from the event on her Instagram as well.

“Events like these really help us foster a sense of community amongst the women, many of whom are transplants,” Kylie said about the party at the end of the video. “We are able to make connections that hopefully allow us to be resources for each other down the road,” she added.

Kylie’s holiday party video and photo come after she made headlines for addressing rumors that she was feuding with her brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. After previously admitting she didn’t like attention, in a video, she called the feud speculation “nonsense” and “reaching.”

“Go watch that video,” she said in her response. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You’re reaching!” She also showed a separate headline that alleged Kylie and another Philadelphia Eagles player’s wife were at odds. “And while I’m at it, ‘fellow Eagles wife mocks?’ You see this woman right here? Will protect her at all costs.”