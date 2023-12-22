Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Public Outing as They Attend Scarlett Johansson’s Party

Image Credit: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock/MAX MONTINGELLI/Shutterstock

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were seen in a rare PDA moment when they were holding hands on their way to a Christmas party on Thursday, December 21. The newlyweds looked really ready for a night of fun at the holiday celebration thrown by Chris’ Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost at New York’s Flatiron room. Both Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, were dressed in festive, holiday-appropriate clothes for the party.

Chris was seen holding Alba’s hands as they made their way into the celebration in the photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The Pain Hustlers star sported a pair of deep maroon pants, as well as a dark green sweater, under a brown coat. Alba seemed to be wearing a red party dress under a black coat. She bundled up with a white scarf, very fitting for the holidays. She also rocked a pair of black heels and carried a purse with some red designs on it.

An insider said that the couple stayed very close together at the party, which was attended by the likes of Lorne Michaels, Jon Hamm, and other stars. “They looked inseparable and he seemed to be a gentleman and very protective of her,” they told Page Six. “He quickly grabbed for her hand the second they left.”

Chris and Alba got married in a secret ceremony on Cape Cod in September. The couple has mostly kept their relationship private, but the Warrior Nun star was seen wearing a beautiful diamond wedding ring in November. Chris did confirm that he’d tied the knot during an October appearance at New York Comic Con. “I got married,” he said. “We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

Despite keeping things private, the Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World actor did share some insight into his and Alba’s relationship in a September GQ profile. “My girlfriend’s really big into people’s energies and first impressions. I’m not so much, because I feel that I don’t always give off the same thing out of the gate. So I try to really reserve judgment,” he said.