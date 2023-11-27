Alba Baptista Shows Off Her Diamond Wedding Rings in New Photos After Marrying Chris Evans

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Alba Baptista attended GQ’s Men of the Year Awards solo, but she showed off her incredible diamond wedding rings from Chris Evans. The actress, 26, shared a series of photos on Instagram and gave an up close and personal look at her wedding rings. In one photo, Alba is holding a book in front of her face, and you can see her massive diamond engagement ring and wedding band on her left hand.

The Warrior Nun star looked fabulous in a little black Miu Miu dress, black heels, and black heels. Her long brown hair was styled in loose waves, and she rocked a dramatic cateye for the evening. In addition to her wedding rings, Alba was adorned in Cartier jewels.

GQ’s Men of the Year Awards marked one of Alba’s first events since marrying Chris, 42, in September 2023. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, one in his home state of Massachusetts and another in her native country Portugal. Chris and Alba have been somewhat private about their romance from the beginning, only giving glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

In a rare move, the Captain America star recently opened up about his personal life and marriage. “I got married,” the actor said at New York Comic Con in October 2023. “It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

He added, “They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you. … Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

Chris has been open about wanting to start a family in the near future. “That’s absolutely something I want,” he told PEOPLE in 2022. “Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”