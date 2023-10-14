Chris Evans Reveals He Had 2 ‘Beautiful’ Weddings With Alba Baptista After Being Seen Wearing Wedding Ring for 1st Time

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Chris Evans, 42, confirmed he’s a married man during his appearance at New York City Comic Con on Saturday, according to Us Weekly. The actor revealed he had two “beautiful” weddings with his new wife, Alba Baptista, when speaking on a panel at the event. “I got married,” he told the audience at Javits Center while wearing a gold wedding band.

“It was really, really great,” he added. “We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

Although the lovebirds enjoyed both ceremonies, Chris also admitted it wasn’t easy to have two weddings. “They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” he explained. “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

Chris’ marriage confirmation comes a month after it was first reported he and Alba said “I do” during a private ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, MA, just a short trip away from Chris’ hometown of Boston. The star-studded guest list reportedly included included John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Chris and Alba first started dating in 2022 and had kept their relationship as private as possible before getting hitched. They were first photographed holding hands during a stroll in NYC in Nov. The talented star, who was crowned People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2022, hinted at a possible future marriage when he admitted a family life was something he wanted during an interview last year. . “That’s absolutely something I want,” he told People in November. “Wife, kids, building a family.”

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” he added. “So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”