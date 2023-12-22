Ariana Grande Gives Subtle Shout-Out to Boyfriend Ethan Slater With Clever Christmas Ornament

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, are having a happy holiday season together, and the pop singer, 30, even gave the Broadway actor, 31, a subtle shout-out using none other than a Christmas decoration. While taking to her Instagram on December 21, Ariana shared a series of snapshots — one of which featured green garland on her wall, wrapped in the shape of a Christmas tree with a Spam can ornament.

Fans of the pair recognized the ornament as a nod to Ethan’s current Broadway revival of Spamalot, which Ariana has attended multiple times over the past few months. On Halloween, the “Side to Side” pop artist was photographed outside of the St. James Theatre in the Big Apple for the production’s first preview. Spamalot is the musical adaptation of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Ariana and Ethan met in late 2022 on the set of the live-action film adaptation of Wicked. She portrays Glinda, and he plays Boq, the Munchkin who has a crush on the good witch. At the time, both were married to their respective former spouses. Ariana was with her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and Ethan was still married to his estranged wife, Lily Jay.

At the beginning of 2023, Ariana and Dalton, 28, quietly split, but the news of their breakup didn’t surface until July. That month, multiple outlets reported that the “Into You” songstress and the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical alum were dating, and they subsequently received backlash because Ethan had just filed for divorce from Lily at the time.

Lily — who shares a son with Ethan — later broke her silence on her ex’s romance, reportedly noting that Ariana is “not a girl’s girl” and said, “My family’s just collateral damage.”

In October, Ariana and Dalton finalized their divorce. She agreed to pay the real estate broker over $1 million up front. As for Ethan and Lily, the exes are still legally married. After the Victorious alum finalized her and Dalton’s divorce, Us Weekly reported that she and Ethan had been living together.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him.”

Ariana and Ethan’s live-action adaptation of Wicked will premiere in two parts. Part 1 is scheduled to premiere on November 27, 2024, and part 2 is expected to arrive on November 26, 2025.