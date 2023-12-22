Abby Lee Miller Disses Taylor Swift & Calls Her ‘Pigeon-Toed’: Travis Kelce Is a ‘Better Dancer’

Image Credit: John Nacion/Shutterstock/Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Abby Lee Miller has no love for Taylor Swift‘s dance skills — but she feels much differently about the way the pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, can move.

“Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed,” the Dance Moms star, 58, told model Crystal Hefner on the latest episode of her podcast, Leave It On the Dance Floor. “And her boyfriend is a much better dancer,” Abby Lee added. “Let’s leave it at that. He’s a great dancer.”

The famous choreographer went on to say that she think it’s “too late” for Taylor, 34, to become a better dancer. “I don’t think she’s worried about it,” Abby Lee said. “I don’t think that’s her top priority right now. However, I think she does probably think that she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing. And I loved her music then. That was the Taylor Swift that I fell in love with.”

In the caption of the TikTok clip featuring Abby Lee’s comments about the couple, the reality star went on to praise Travis, 34, for being “a natural” at dancing.

“Everyone can benefit from a class with me 😉,” Abby Lee wrote. “I’ve seen clips of @Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, @Travis Kelce dancing it up both on the field and off. I think he’s a natural! Most football players like to show off! He’s a showman with swagger at heart!”

Abby Lee is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Taylor and Travis’ romance which has taken the country by storm. Katy Perry, Hilarie Burton, Alex Rodriguez, Kelly Clarkson, and more stars have showed their support for the “Karma” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. As fans know, the lovebirds went public with their relationship after Taylor started going to Travis’ football games in September. However, the Grammy Award winner revealed in her Time‘s 2023 Person of the Year interview that the couple actually got together before Taylor ever went to her first Chiefs game.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said, referring to when Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast over the summer that he tried, and failed, to give the “All Too Well” singer his number at her Eras Tour. “We started hanging out right after that,” she added. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. ”