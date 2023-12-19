Michael Douglas, 79, Snuggles up to Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, in Rare Vacation Photos From India

Image Credit: PRPP/Plux/Shutterstock

Michael Douglas, 79, and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, were couple goals in a recent series of photos shared on December 19! The Wall Street actor made a rare appearance on social media and gushed over his family’s recent trip to India ahead of the Christmas holiday. “We love you 🇮🇳 [red heart emoji] @catherinezetajones,” he penned in the post’s caption.

In the first slide, Michael cozied up to the Wednesday starlet as they enjoyed some sun on a park bench on their romantic getaway. For the day outdoors, the 79-year-old rocked a casual ensemble that featured a green t-shirt, a blue button-up, and green trousers. Michael accessorized his look with black Nike sneakers, a baseball cap, and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Catherine looked chic in a multi-patterned top and white trousers. She tied her look together with a wide-brim sunhat, sunglasses, and beige sneakers.

Later, on the second slide of the carousel, the Oscar winner posed inside what appeared to be an ashram. For that snapshot, Michael rocked a bright orange scarf around his neck and opted to wear a beige jacket. He also rocked a bright red bandana around his head on the following slide. Finally, the longtime couple‘s adventures became even more exciting in the last slide, as Michael shared a silly selfie amid what appeared to be a visit to the jungle.

Soon after he shared the photos of his trip with his wife, she made sure to jump into the comments to react. “We love you,” Catherine penned, along with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Michael’s nearly 2 million followers also gushed over the post in comments. “Looks like a great trip ! Please keep sharing,” one admirer begged, while another wrote, “You both look great have fun.” A third fan couldn’t help but swoon over the longtime lovebirds. “What a great looking couple. So glad you guys have each other all these years,” the fan commented.

Catherine and her hubby have been married since 2000 and have welcomed two children together. Their daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, was born in 2003, meanwhile their son, Dylan Michael Douglas, was born the same year that his parents tied the knot. The proud dad also welcomed his eldest son, Cameron Douglas, with his first wife, Diandra Luker, in 1978. Most recently, Michael took to Instagram to celebrate his 23rd wedding anniversary with a loving tribute to his wife. “Happy 23 and Me, my darling @catherinezetajones! Can’t wait for 24! Happy Anniversary,” he captioned a throwback wedding photo. Meanwhile, the brunette beauty responded in the comments with, “Love you sweetheart, may our dance never end.”