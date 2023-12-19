Blake Lively, 36, Twins With Lookalike Mom Elaine, 76, in Rare New Selfie

Image Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Blake Lively, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, December 19 to share a rare mother-daughter pic with her mom, Elaine Lively, 76. In the pic, the blonde beauties snuggled up and showed off jewelry from Tiffany & Co as Blake draped her arm around her mom. Blake wore her golden locks in curls around her shoulders, and her mom, almost a mirror image, styled her hair the same as they smiled. The Simple Favor star rocked an off-white sweater, while her mom wore a white ribbed long-sleeved shirt. Blake accessorized with layered bracelets from the famed jewelry house, and Elaine wore coordinating necklaces.

“I would like to replace the term ‘hoarder’ in favor of ‘maximalist,'” Blake captioned the post. “It makes me feel better. Wonder where I get it from… Me: mom come take a pic for Tiffany with me. Which necklace do you want to wear? Mom: All of them. Me: no. pick your favorite Mom: ALL of them. Turn on The Makeup Light.…the woman wins. Every time.” The Gossip Girl alum finished the post with a hashtag for the #LockWithLove collection and tagged Tiffany & Co’s official Instagram page.

The stunning wife of Ryan Reynolds has over 43 million followers on the platform, and many rushed to the comments thread to fuss over the sweet photo. “The most beautiful women on this earth!” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Like mother like daughter.” “This is so cute. I agree with your mom ‘all of them,'” penned a third, along with heart emojis.

Blake once opened up about how her lookalike mom strikes a “perfect balance” between being a friend and a mom to her four kids. “I don’t know how she does it, because she perfectly balances that she’s our best buddy; we love her so much,” she said in a 2015 interview while promoting The Age of Adaline. “She’s the person that we call, like your best friend, when something goes wrong, or when something goes right. But yet, there’s always still that respect. She’s always still our mom.”